Makers of ‘Good Night’ and ‘Lover’ to next team up with RJ Balaji

Million Dollar Studios, the production house behind recent Tamil hits like Good Night and Lover is collaborating with M.R.P. Entertainment for a new project that will be headlined by RJ Balaji.

The makers took to social media to share the news of their collaboration:

While the film’s director is yet to be revealed, the project announcement was made on the occasion of Balaji’s birthday.

The untitled film is produced by Nazareth Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and M.R.P. Entertainment. More details on the cast and crew of the project are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Balaji was seen earlier this year in Singapore Saloon. helmed by director Gokul. According to speculations, Balaji is said to be in talks with Trisha for an Amman-themed film on the lines of Mookuthi Amman which he co-directed and starred Nayanthara.

