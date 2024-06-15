Major Ravi returns to direction with ‘Operation Raahat’

After a gap of seven years, Malayalam filmmaker Major Ravi (Keerthi Chakra, Kandahar) has returned as a director. His new film is titled Operation Raahat. The film’s story and screenplay are written by Krishnakumar K, and it is produced by Ashlin Mary Joy under the banner of Presidential Movies International.

Popular Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is set to play the lead role in the film. Operation Raahat was an operation by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian nationals and foreigners from Yemen following the 2015 military intervention by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Major Ravi is making this film based on the operation. The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The film’s cinematography is done by Arjun Ravi, and the editing is by Don Max. Ranjin Raj is the music composer.

