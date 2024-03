Maisy Stella boards thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor

March 21, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

David Robert Mitchell of ‘Under the Silver Lake’ will direct the untitled film

Singer-actor Maisy Stella is set to star alongside Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in an untitled project from Bad Robot and Warner Bros Pictures. Stella, the breakout star in 2024's Sundance Film Festival hit My Old Ass, will play the third lead in the movie after Hathaway and McGregor.

According to Variety, David Robert Mitchell of Under the Silver Lake will direct the film. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps but it is said to be a thriller.

Mitchell will direct the project from his original script and will produce alongside J J Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot and Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures. Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content are attached as executive producers. Sheila Walcott and Zach Hamby will oversee the movie for the Warner Bros Motion Picture Group.

