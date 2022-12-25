ADVERTISEMENT

'Main Atal Hoon': First look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee unveiled

December 25, 2022 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the biopic will be released in theatres in December 2023

PTI

Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in ‘Main Atal Hoon’ | Photo Credit: @TripathiiPankaj/Twitter

The makers of Main Atal Hoon on Sunday dropped the first look of versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee to celebrate the former prime minister's 98th birth anniversary.

On social media, the actor shared a set of photos as Vajpayee, noting the various aspects of his illustrious personality as the "prime minister, poet, statesman and gentleman".

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies Natarang and Balgandharva, is directing the film from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, the movie will be released in theatres in December 2023. Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as the co-producers.

