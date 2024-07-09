GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maika Monroe’s heartbeat hits 170 BPM during first encounter with Nicholas Cage in ‘Longlegs’ promo

The promo focuses on the scene where Monroe’s character sees Cage’s terrifying portrayal of the serial killer Longlegs for the first time

Published - July 09, 2024 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maika Monroe in a still from ‘Longlegs’

Maika Monroe in a still from ‘Longlegs’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Neon

In a new promo for the upcoming horror film Longlegs, titled “Heartbeat,” we get a glimpse of the intense first encounter between Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage. The promo focuses on the scene where Monroe’s character, FBI agent Lee Harker, sees Cage’s terrifying portrayal of the serial killer Longlegs for the first time. The film crew captured Monroe’s heart rate during this moment, which spiked to an astonishing 170 bpm.

The ‘Longlegs’ hype: How Neon successfully sold the ‘scariest horror movie of 2024’

Monroe described the moment as unforgettable: “When I walked in and saw Nicolas Cage as Longlegs, that was a visceral experience I’ll never forget.” Although the promo tactically avoids revealing Cage’s full appearance, Monroe’s palpable fear seems testament to his transformation.

The plot of Longlegs follows FBI agent Lee Harker as she delves into a complex case entangled with occult elements and a ruthless killer who has a personal connection to her. The stakes escalate as Harker races against time to save another family from becoming victims.

Director Oz Perkins explained the decision to keep Cage’s character under wraps: “It’s driving people towards a freak show at a circus tent. We’ve got the thing behind the curtain, and when there’s enough people gathered ‘round, we’re going to pull the curtain.”

Junji Ito’s iconic horror manga ‘Uzumaki’ to finally receive anime adaptation later this year

Nicolas Cage, likened his character to a volatile substance: “The monster is a highly, highly dangerous substance. The way it’s moved, unveiled, deployed has to be treated very carefully.”

Longlegs has been compared to classic psychological thrillers like The Silence of the Lambs, and Neon’s viral marketing strategy for the film has been the talk of town.

Longlegs hits theatres on July 12.

English cinema / World cinema

