ADVERTISEMENT

Maika Monroe to star in ‘The Hand That Rocks the Cradle’ remake

Published - September 27, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, the film reimagines the 1992 psychological thriller, which originally starred Rebecca De Mornay as a disturbed nanny who infiltrates a family with sinister intentions

The Hindu Bureau

Maika Monroe | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

Maika Monroe is set to lead the upcoming remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle for 20th Century Studios. Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, the film reimagines the 1992 psychological thriller, which originally starred Rebecca De Mornay as a disturbed nanny who infiltrates a family with sinister intentions. Monroe, known for her breakout role in It Follows, will take on the lead role of the manipulative nanny in this highly anticipated remake.

‘Longlegs’ movie review: Nicholas Cage’s ghoulish boogeyman crowns Osgood Perkins’ rancid fever dream

Cervera, acclaimed for her 2022 horror film Huesera, brings her expertise to this new adaptation. The remake is written by Micah Bloomberg, co-creator of the Homecoming anthology series, and will be produced by Ted Field and Michael Schaefer of Radar Pictures.

Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe and Charli XCX board ‘100 Nights of Hero’ alongside Nicholas Galitzine

Monroe, who has cemented her status as a modern horror icon with roles in The Guest and Watcher, continued her streak of horror performances with her recent turn in Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage, grossing over $108 million worldwide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US