Maika Monroe to star in ‘The Hand That Rocks the Cradle’ remake

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, the film reimagines the 1992 psychological thriller, which originally starred Rebecca De Mornay as a disturbed nanny who infiltrates a family with sinister intentions

Published - September 27, 2024 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

Maika Monroe is set to lead the upcoming remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle for 20th Century Studios. Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, the film reimagines the 1992 psychological thriller, which originally starred Rebecca De Mornay as a disturbed nanny who infiltrates a family with sinister intentions. Monroe, known for her breakout role in It Follows, will take on the lead role of the manipulative nanny in this highly anticipated remake.

Cervera, acclaimed for her 2022 horror film Huesera, brings her expertise to this new adaptation. The remake is written by Micah Bloomberg, co-creator of the Homecoming anthology series, and will be produced by Ted Field and Michael Schaefer of Radar Pictures.

Monroe, who has cemented her status as a modern horror icon with roles in The Guest and Watcher, continued her streak of horror performances with her recent turn in Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage, grossing over $108 million worldwide.

