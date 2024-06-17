GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maika Monroe excited to reprise iconic role in ‘It Follows’ sequel

Maika Monroe portrayed Jamie “Jay” Height in the 2014 original film and the character went on to become popular

Published - June 17, 2024 12:48 pm IST

ANI
Maika Monroe.

Maika Monroe. | Photo Credit: maikamonroe/Instagram

A decade after her breakout role in the horror hit It Follows, actress Maika Monroe is gearing up to reprise her iconic character in the highly anticipated sequel. Monroe, who portrayed Jamie "Jay" Height in the original 2014 film, spoke enthusiastically about returning to the eerie world of It Follows alongside writer-director David Robert Mitchell.

In an interview obtained by Deadline, she expressed confidence in Mitchell’s vision for the sequel. “David is brilliant. I mean, he is brilliant,” Monroe emphasized adding, “The whole movie transformed at that point. It was changing the game in the genre, and he wouldn’t ever make a sequel if he didn’t think it was going to top it.”

Initially sceptical about the idea of a sequel, Monroe’s doubts were dispelled once she read the script. ”I’m so excited. I read it”, she shared adding “It’s so good. I’m so excited,” hinting at the script’s intensity and the evolution of her character.

Reflecting on her return to the role of Jay Height, Monroe hinted at unexpected developments in the interview obtained by Deadline. ”I think where you’ll meet Jay at this point is maybe not what’s expected, but it’s so cool,” she teased.

”It’s just, of course, as everyone says for sequels, literally, though, is just bigger and darker,” she said adding, “Reading it was the craziest thing ever.” Monroe expressed eagerness for the challenges and fulfilment the role will bring. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been this excited to delve into something,” she admitted.”

ALSO READ:Noted Japanese author Haruki Murakami is happy with first animated adaptation of his short stories

There’s a lot there to play with, and I think it’s going to be incredibly challenging, for sure, but so fulfilling,” she said. The original It Follows received critical acclaim for its innovative approach to horror. The sequel, announced last October, will be produced by Neon and Good Fear Content, with filming scheduled to commence in 2024.

