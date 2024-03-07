ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maidaan’ trailer: Ajay Devgn leads the charge in Indian football epic 

March 07, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s film is set to release in theatres on Eid, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Having pushed through numerous delays, the much-awaited trailer for Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan is finally here.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho (2018) fame, the film delves into the untold saga of Syed Abdul Rahim, an unsung hero who catapulted India into football glory.

ALSO READ
‘Shaitaan’ trailer: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn clash in diabolical horror-thriller

Starring Devgn as the legendary coach Rahim, the trailer launch witnessed the entire Maidaan team unveiling glimpses of Rahim’s inspiring journey. Accompanied by co-stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, Devgn presented the trailer that offers a fresh look at this true story.

Set against the backdrop of the 1950s and ‘60s, Maidaan chronicles Rahim’s relentless pursuit of excellence, revolutionizing Indian football amidst societal challenges, earning him the distinction of one the most iconic figures in Indian sporting history.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the upcoming sports biopic features a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Maidaan gears up for a theatrical release on Eid, 2024 in cinemas worldwide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US