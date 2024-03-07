‘Maidaan’ trailer: Ajay Devgn leads the charge in Indian football epic

March 07, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s film is set to release in theatres on Eid, 2024

Having pushed through numerous delays, the much-awaited trailer for Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan is finally here. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho (2018) fame, the film delves into the untold saga of Syed Abdul Rahim, an unsung hero who catapulted India into football glory. ALSO READ ‘Shaitaan’ trailer: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn clash in diabolical horror-thriller

Starring Devgn as the legendary coach Rahim, the trailer launch witnessed the entire Maidaan team unveiling glimpses of Rahim’s inspiring journey. Accompanied by co-stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, Devgn presented the trailer that offers a fresh look at this true story.

Set against the backdrop of the 1950s and ‘60s, Maidaan chronicles Rahim’s relentless pursuit of excellence, revolutionizing Indian football amidst societal challenges, earning him the distinction of one the most iconic figures in Indian sporting history.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the upcoming sports biopic features a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Maidaan gears up for a theatrical release on Eid, 2024 in cinemas worldwide.

