ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maidaan’ teaser: Ajay Devgn and the golden era of Indian football

March 30, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma brings a rousing sports drama on the glory days of Indian football

The Hindu Bureau

Ajay Devgn in the teaser of ‘Maidaan’

Currently in theatres with Bholaa, Ajay Devgn on Thursday treated fans with a glimpse of his next, Maidaan.

The film, inspired by a true story, revisits the golden era of Indian football — the period between 1951 to 1962 when India emerged as one of the strongest teams in Asia.

The teaser opens with the India vs Yugoslavia match at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. We then meet Ajay’s suited-booted coach, a grim, visionary taskmaster based on Indian football legend Syed Abdul Rahim.

The teaser features grand shots of the stadiums as well as the unrest that unfolds. We also see the hard work and ingenuity of the players, playing barefoot or scoring goals with volleys and bicycle kicks. Towards the end, Ajay is heard pepping up his team even as his character collapses in the stands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘Bholaa’ movie review: Ajay Devgn’s messy, massy remake of ‘Kaithi’

Maidaan was shot in fits and starts through the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma ( Badhaai Ho). The music is composed by A. R. Rahman.

After multiple delays, Maidaan will release in theatres on June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US