‘Maidaan’ teaser: Ajay Devgn and the golden era of Indian football

March 30, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Currently in theatres with Bholaa, Ajay Devgn on Thursday treated fans with a glimpse of his next, Maidaan.

The film, inspired by a true story, revisits the golden era of Indian football — the period between 1951 to 1962 when India emerged as one of the strongest teams in Asia.

The teaser opens with the India vs Yugoslavia match at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. We then meet Ajay’s suited-booted coach, a grim, visionary taskmaster based on Indian football legend Syed Abdul Rahim.

The teaser features grand shots of the stadiums as well as the unrest that unfolds. We also see the hard work and ingenuity of the players, playing barefoot or scoring goals with volleys and bicycle kicks. Towards the end, Ajay is heard pepping up his team even as his character collapses in the stands.

Maidaan was shot in fits and starts through the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma ( Badhaai Ho). The music is composed by A. R. Rahman.

After multiple delays, Maidaan will release in theatres on June 23.