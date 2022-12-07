Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Ariyippu’ to premiere December 16 on Netflix

December 07, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Malayalam film stars Kunchako Boban and Divya Prabha in lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

The poster of ‘Ariyippu’

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam film, ‘ Ariyippu’ (Declaration) today.

The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and stars Kunchako Boban and Divya Prabha in lead roles. Produced by Shebin Backer Production, Kunchako Boban Production and Moving Narratives the film will start streaming on Netflix from 16th December 2022. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariyippu (Declaration) is a story of a struggling couple played by Kunchacko Bohan and Divya Prabha, who works in a medical gloves factory in Delhi, dream to migrate out of the country for a better life but life had other plans which opens up a pandora’s box that threatens the couple’s job and marriage. The film also explores emotional and social imbalances in their relationship.

Earlier this year, Ariyippu was selected to the competition section of the 75th edition of the prestigious Locarno Film Festival. It was the first time a Malayalam movie was participating in the competition since Shaji N Karun’s  Piravi in 1989.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US