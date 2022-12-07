  1. EPaper
Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Ariyippu’ to premiere December 16 on Netflix

The Malayalam film stars Kunchako Boban and Divya Prabha in lead roles

December 07, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster of ‘Ariyippu’

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam film, Ariyippu (Declaration) today.

The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and stars Kunchako Boban and Divya Prabha in lead roles. Produced by Shebin Backer Production, Kunchako Boban Production and Moving Narratives the film will start streaming on Netflix from 16th December 2022. 

Ariyippu (Declaration) is a story of a struggling couple played by Kunchacko Bohan and Divya Prabha, who works in a medical gloves factory in Delhi, dream to migrate out of the country for a better life but life had other plans which opens up a pandora’s box that threatens the couple’s job and marriage. The film also explores emotional and social imbalances in their relationship.

Earlier this year, Ariyippu was selected to the competition section of the 75th edition of the prestigious Locarno Film Festival. It was the first time a Malayalam movie was participating in the competition since Shaji N Karun’s  Piravi in 1989.

