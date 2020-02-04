Movies

Mahesh Bhatt kickstarts web-series with Amala Paul, Amrita Puri and Tahir Bhasin

The team of the untitled web series

The team of the untitled web series  

more-in

The show will be based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the 70s

Actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri will be starring in Mahesh Bhatt’s web-series, based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the 70s era.

Bhatt’s Vishesh Films and Jio Studios have joined hands for the yet untitled project.

Talking about the project, Bhatt said: “A Fresh start. A new place. It’ s a new mindset. Trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world and wanting to create something extraordinary, our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors with these wonderful actors Amala, Tahir and Amrita and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj along with our partner Jio Studios.”

This is not the first time Mahesh is making a film based on a Bollywood actress’ life. His 2006 film Woh Lamhe... starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut, was supposedly based on Parveen Babi’s life, her battle with schizophrenia and her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt to whom she was a lover, as well as a mentor.

The filmmaker also tweeted a photograph of himself along with the actors.

He captioned the image: “The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms.”

Other details related to the films are still under wraps.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
Tamil cinema
Hindi cinema
television
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 1:11:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/mahesh-bhatt-kickstarts-web-series-with-amala-paul-amrita-puri-and-tahir-bhasin/article30733056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY