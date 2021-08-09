Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ teaser is out

The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ team unveiled the video as a treat to Mahesh Babu’s fans, to mark the actor’s birthday

The Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram Petla and starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh unveiled its teaser to mark the actor’s 46th birthday on Monday. Referred to as the ‘superstar birthday blaster video’, the teaser was received with frenzy across social media platforms.

Leading up to the teaser, the team has been unveiling new photographs of the actor and well known directors and producers of the Telugu film industry also came together to be a part of the Twitter Spaces session on Sunday night.

The teaser packs in a glimpse of action sequences, romance and comedy that one would expect in a mainstream Telugu film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus and also features Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. SS Thaman is composing the music, A S Prakash is the art director and R Madhi is the cinematographer for the film.

The film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2022.