Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram titled ‘Guntur Kaaram’

June 01, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s next with director Trivikram is titled Guntur Kaaram. The 47-year-old actor shared the title teaser of the new film on social media as he paid a tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary.

"Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna," Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram alongside the new film's poster.

A veteran of Telugu cinema, Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly known as Krishna, died in November 2022 at the age of 80. In another post, Mahesh Babu shared the film's title. "Highly inflammable!#GunturKaaram" he wrote.

Trivikram earlier worked with the superstar for the films Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creation, Guntur Kaaram also stars Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela. The movie is scheduled for release in theatres wordlwide on January 13, 2024.

