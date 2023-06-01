ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram titled ‘Guntur Kaaram’

June 01, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Mahesh’s Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’, also starring Pooja Hegde and directed by Trivikram, will release worldwide on January 13, 2024

PTI

Mahesh Babu in ‘Guntur Kaaram’ | Photo Credit: Haarika & Haasine Creations/YouTube

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s next with director Trivikram is titled Guntur Kaaram. The 47-year-old actor shared the title teaser of the new film on social media as he paid a tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary.

ALSO READ
Watch | Directors’ Take: How director Sashi Kiran Tikka approached ‘Goodachari’ and ‘Major’ like an American indie

"Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna," Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram alongside the new film's poster.

A veteran of Telugu cinema, Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly known as Krishna, died in November 2022 at the age of 80. In another post, Mahesh Babu shared the film's title. "Highly inflammable!#GunturKaaram" he wrote.

ALSO READ:Ram Charan to produce ‘The India House’ featuring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Trivikram earlier worked with the superstar for the films Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creation, Guntur Kaaram also stars Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela. The movie is scheduled for release in theatres wordlwide on January 13, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US