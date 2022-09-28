Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passes away

Indira Devi, veteran Telugu actor Krishna’s wife and actor Mahesh Babu’s mother, passed away in Hyderabad 

Special Correspondent
September 28, 2022 12:13 IST

Indira Devi with Mahesh Babu in a file photo

Indira Devi, 70, actor Mahesh Babu’s mother and wife of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, breathed her last in the early hours of Wednesday, September 28, in Hyderabad, reportedly following a brief illness.

A statement from the family said that Indira Devi’s mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios, Jubilee Hills, for family, friends and well wishers to pay their tributes. The cremation will take place at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

In May 2022, coinciding with Mother’s Day, Mahesh Babu had taken to social media to share a photograph of his son Gautam and daughter Sitara with his mother Indira Devi and stated, 

‘To my Amma, 

To the mother of my lifelines, 

And to all the mothers in the world, 

A very happy Mother’s Day! 

Your love is irreplaceable… Respect always!’

Prominent members of the Telugu film fraternity, and fans of Krishna and Mahesh Babu have expressed their condolences to the family. Earlier this year, the family lost Mahesh Babu’s older brother Ramesh Babu.

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, NTR and several others expressed their condolensces on social media.

Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna, son Mahesh Babu and daughters Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini.

