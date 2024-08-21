Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa in the Telugu version of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, the visually-stunning live action Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release on December 20, 2024. The Telugu version of the film will have superstar Mahesh Babu voicing Mufasa along with industry stalwarts Brahmanandam returning as Pumbaa and Ali returning as Timon. The Telugu trailer will be launched on Monday (August 26, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the association, Mahesh Babu said, “I have always admired Disney’s blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling. The character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan. My family means everything to me and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special.”

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said, “The iconic character of Mufasa has inspired generations, and we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu Garu bring the voice of Mufasa to life in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King “. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins.

ASO READ:‘The Lion King’ review: Almost coming full circle

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits. The film will be in Indian theatres on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.