Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa in the Telugu version of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, directed by Barry Jenkins, will hit the theatres in December, 2024

Published - August 21, 2024 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
While Mahesh Babu will voice Mufasa, veteran actor Brahmana will lend his voice to Pumbaa in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

While Mahesh Babu will voice Mufasa, veteran actor Brahmana will lend his voice to Pumbaa in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, the visually-stunning live action Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release on December 20, 2024. The Telugu version of the film will have superstar Mahesh Babu voicing Mufasa along with industry stalwarts Brahmanandam returning as Pumbaa and Ali returning as Timon. The Telugu trailer will be launched on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Talking about the association, Mahesh Babu said, “I have always admired Disney’s blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling. The character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan. My family means everything to me and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special.”

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer highlights early bond between Mufasa and Scar

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said, “The iconic character of Mufasa has inspired generations, and we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu Garu bring the voice of Mufasa to life in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King “. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins.

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits. The film will be in Indian theatres on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

