The Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic is the next pan-India release from Telugu cinema

The trailer of Major, the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who battled valiantly during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, was unveiled on Monday evening by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad. The actor is one of the producers of the film that is headlined by Adivi Sesh and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film which has been shot in Hindi and Telugu will also release in Malayalam.

Though the 26/11 attacks form a chunk of the film, it also traces the life and journey of Sandeep to unravel what made him a soldier who staked his life for the country.

Adivi Sesh and Sashi Kiran Tikka developed the film following extensive research and with the consent and help of Sandeep’s parents. In the film, Prakash Raj and Revathy play Sandeep’s parents.

Major also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in crucial roles. While unveiling the Telugu trailer, Mahesh Babu stated that he got emotional and was left speechless for a couple of minutes after watching the film: “I am very proud of the film and would like to thank Sesh, Sashi and the team for making this film. The last 30 minutes left me with a lump in my throat.”

The Hindi trailer was launched by Salman Khan on social media and Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the Malayalam trailer.