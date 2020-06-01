Telugu cinema Movies

Mahesh Babu promises ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will be a complete entertainer

On Sunday, Mahesh’s new film to be directed by Parasuram was announced. The actor also took to Instagram for his first-ever q&a session with fans

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s new film has been titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will be directed by Parasuram, who earlier directed Geetha Govindam. The announcement was made on Sunday morning, coinciding with the birthday celebrations of Mahesh’s father and yesteryear superstar, Krishna.

Keeping in mind the safety protocols due to COVID-19, the makers opted for a digital announcement as opposed to a real-time launch function.

The first poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shows a side profile of Mahesh sporting a stubble and a tattoo of a one rupee coin.

The film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus.

Mahesh stated, “This is a blockbuster start for another hat-trick.” Parasuram took to Twitter to state that it has been a long wait to direct Mahesh and a dream come true. S S Thaman has been roped in to compose music, cinematography by P S Vinod, and art direction by A S Prakash.

Later that evening, in his first question and answer session with fans on Instagram, Mahesh was chatty and jovial, fielding questions that ranged from his favourite colour (blue) and food preferences (Hyderabadi biryani and his grandmother’s ‘mullakai’ mutton) to his penchant for fitness.

The actor revealed that while he is eager to return to work, the lockdown gave him a once in a lifetime opportunity to spend ample time with his family. He added that he has spent time reading, watching movies, keeping to his fitness routine and playing online tennis, golf and baseball with his son Gautam.

On the personal front, Mahesh said he considers his father Krishna as his biggest inspiration and his wife Namrata as his best friend. On work commitments, he expressed his eagerness to begin working with S S Rajamouli and added that Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram will be a complete entertainer with a message.

Mahesh even surprised a fan who wanted to see him in a James Bond kind of a movie by asking him to send the script, if he has one.

