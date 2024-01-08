Mahesh Babu brings power packed action in 'Guntur Kaaram' trailer

January 08, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Finally, the makers of the highly anticipated film Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, unveiled the trailer of the film. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu treated fans with a trailer video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "It's a massy Sankranthi!! #GunturKaaram In theatres Jan 12th, 2024!!"

The trailer showcased Mahesh Babu as Ramana, who delivers dialogues and throws punches with ease. The video additionally indicates that Ramana's connection with his family would be emotionally charged in the film. Apart from him, the video introduces some of the other characters.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project. The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie. The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

