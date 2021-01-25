Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ goes on floors

Actor Mahesh Babu’s next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was announced last year and was put on hold during the lockdown, began its shooting schedule on Monday, in Dubai. The film directed by Parasuram Petla in which Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead, is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments and 14 Reels Plus.
The film unit made the announcement through a video on Monday morning. In a statement, the director said it is his dream come true to direct Mahesh: “This film is very challenging for me. It will be on a big scale and match the expectations of the audience.” He further added that the Dubai schedule will be on for 30 days.
Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju; music by S S Thaman and cinematography by Madhi.
