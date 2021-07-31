Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ eyes January 13, 2022 theatrical release

HYDERABAD

Here’s the ‘First Notice’ glimpse into Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, directed by Parasuram Petla

The Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh and directed by Parasuram Petla, was among the first to announce its plan to release during Sankranti, January 2022. The makers of the film jointly being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners, have stepped up the momentum by announcing a new poster they term ‘First Notice’. The poster featuring Mahesh Babu confirms that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on January 13, 2022.

The race to grab eyeballs during Sankranti got tougher in the last few days, with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum also announcing Sankranti 2022 theatrical release. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Saagar Chandra directs the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake in which Pawan Kalyan’s character is called Bheemla Nayak.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently being filmed in Hyderabad.

Music composer S S Thaman, cinematographer R Madhi, editor Marthand K Venkatesh and art director A S Prakash are part of the film’s crew.