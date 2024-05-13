ADVERTISEMENT

Mahershala Ali and Tom Hardy to star in crime thriller ‘77 Blackout’ from Cary Joji Fukunaga

Updated - May 13, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 01:01 pm IST

The film will delve into the chaos and lawlessness that engulfed the city during the fateful night of the 1977 New York City blackout

The Hindu Bureau

Mahershala Ali and Tom Hardy

Mahershala Ali and Tom Hardy are set to headline the upcoming crime thriller 77 Blackout, set against the backdrop of the 1977 New York City blackout. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film will delve into the chaos and lawlessness that engulfed the city during that fateful night.

Produced by Charles Roven for Atlas Entertainment, alongside Madison Weireter, William Green, and Aaron Ginsburg, the movie follows the story of five corrupt police officers planning a heist targeting various criminal factions amidst the blackout.

The script, originally penned by Frank John Hughes with revisions by Fukunaga, promises a gritty exploration of morality and survival in the face of adversity. International rights for the film will be introduced by Black Bear at the Cannes market.

Ali, best known for his Oscar-winning performances in Moonlight and Green Book, will portray the character Ray Butler, while Hardy takes on the role of Eddie Boyle. Fukunaga has been acclaimed for his work on True Detective, Netflix’s Maniac and most recently for No Time To Die.

