‘Mahavatar’: Vicky Kaushal looks fierce as Parasurama in Amar Kaushik’s next

Actor Vicky Kaushal will essay the character of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, a fierce warrior and one of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, in director Amar Kaushik’s upcoming epic, Mahavatar. The film is currently in development at Maddock Films. It will release theatrically on Christmas, 2026.

The makers shared a motion poster of the film on social media. It features Kaushal in a fiery makeover, with flowy locks and beard. He bears the famous double-edged battle axe, known as the Parasu. According to Hindu mythology, the weapon was granted to Parasurama by Lord Shiva to destroy evil on earth, making him both immortal and invincible.

Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma!

Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik.



In the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Parasurama is the guru (teacher) of Dronacharya, and also trained Bhisma and Karna. He also encounters Lord Ram in the Ramayana. Parasurama was known for his temper and invincible battle skills.

Amar Kaushak is best known for directing the popular horror comedies Stree and Bhediya. Hia last release, Stree 2, is the Highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Kaushal has demonstrated his action skills in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). He essays the Maratha king Sambhaji Bhonsle in the upcoming historical war epic, Chhaava. That film is also produced by Maddock.