‘Mahavatar’: Vicky Kaushal looks fierce as Parasurama in Amar Kaushik’s next

Produced by Maddock Films, the action epic will release in theatres on Christmas, 2026 

Updated - November 13, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster for ‘Mahavatar’

The poster for ‘Mahavatar’ | Photo Credit: X/ @MaddockFilms

Actor Vicky Kaushal will essay the character of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, a fierce warrior and one of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, in director Amar Kaushik’s upcoming epic, Mahavatar. The film is currently in development at Maddock Films. It will release theatrically on Christmas, 2026.

‘Chhaava’ teaser out, Vicky Kaushal confirms December 6 release date

The makers shared a motion poster of the film on social media. It features Kaushal in a fiery makeover, with flowy locks and beard. He bears the famous double-edged battle axe, known as the Parasu. According to Hindu mythology, the weapon was granted to Parasurama by Lord Shiva to destroy evil on earth, making him both immortal and invincible. 

“ (Producer) Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of Dharma. Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026,” read the post by Maddock Films. 

In the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Parasurama is the guru (teacher) of Dronacharya, and also trained Bhisma and Karna. He also encounters Lord Ram in the Ramayana. Parasurama was known for his temper and invincible battle skills. 

Amar Kaushak is best known for directing the popular horror comedies Stree and Bhediya. Hia last release, Stree 2, is the Highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. 

‘Stree 2’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang deliver the laughs, but not much else

Kaushal has demonstrated his action skills in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). He essays the Maratha king Sambhaji Bhonsle in the upcoming historical war epic, Chhaava. That film is also produced by Maddock. 

Published - November 13, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

