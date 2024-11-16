ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’: Hombale Films unveils the first part of ‘Mahavatar’ series

Published - November 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions

The Hindu Bureau

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’. | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

Hombale Films of KGF and Kantara fame unveiled the motion poster of Mahavatar Narsimha. The animated film is first in the Mahavatar series.

“In a world torn apart by darkness and chaos, witness the appearance of the legend, the half-man, half-lion avatar-lord Vishnu’s most powerful incarnation,” wrote the makers as they unveiled the project.

The project is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions. The film will be released in 3D, said the makers.

Sam CS is the music director of the movie. The motion poster shows the majestic avatar of Lord Narasimha. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the film’s cast and other crew members.

