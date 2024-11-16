 />
‘Mahavatar Narsimha’: Hombale Films unveils the first part of ‘Mahavatar’ series

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions

Published - November 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Mahavatar Narsimha’.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’. | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

Hombale Films of KGF and Kantara fame unveiled the motion poster of Mahavatar Narsimha. The animated film is first in the Mahavatar series.

Hombale Films to collaborate with Prabhas in a three-film partnership

“In a world torn apart by darkness and chaos, witness the appearance of the legend, the half-man, half-lion avatar-lord Vishnu’s most powerful incarnation,” wrote the makers as they unveiled the project.

The project is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions. The film will be released in 3D, said the makers.

ALSO READ:South Korean-American actor Don Lee sparks speculation over ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’ involvement

Sam CS is the music director of the movie. The motion poster shows the majestic avatar of Lord Narasimha. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the film’s cast and other crew members.

