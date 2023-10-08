ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maharani’ teaser: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko promise a laugh riot

October 08, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

Directed by G Marthandan, the comedy-drama releases in theatres on November 24

The Hindu Bureau

Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko in a still from ‘Maharani’ | Photo Credit: Reach Music/YouTube

The teaser of Maharani, the upcoming Malayalam movie starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, was released by the makers today. Written by Ratheesh Ravi and directed by G Marthandan, the film is set to hit screens on November 24.

The one-minute video doesn’t reveal much about the plot but hints at a comedy-drama revolving around the love lives of brothers of a family (played by Roshan and Shine).

ALSO READ
Joju George’s ‘Pulimada’ gets a release date

Johny Antony and Nisha Sarang star as their parents in the film, which also features Balu Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Jaffer Idukki, Gokulan, Kailash, Ashwath Lal, Appunni Sasi, Unni Lalu, and Adil Ibrahim among others.

ALSO READ
Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran’s ‘Paradise’ to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

With music composed by Gopi Sundar and Govind Vasantha, the film has cinematography by Lokanathan and editing by Naufal Abdullah. Maharani is produced by Sujith Balan under his SB films banner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US