‘Maharaja’ trailer: Vijay Sethupathi readies for revenge against Anurag Kashyap in 50th film

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, ‘Maharaja’ also features Mamta Mohandas

Updated - May 30, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Maharaja’ 

The trailer for Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film, Maharaja, co-starring Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, was unveiled on Thursday.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan (Kurangu Bommai), Maharaja is a revenge saga about a barber (Sethupathi) whose house is broken into. He tells the cops that his ‘lakshmi’ has been stolen, without expressing clearly if it’s a person or thing. As Maharaja searches for his elusive ‘lakshmi’, the plot expands into an elaborate action drama, with ample guns and gangsters thrown in.

What exactly unfolded at Maharaja’s home, and where is the rest of his family?

Kashyap, playing the film’s antagonist, is glimpsed in full near the end of the trailer.

Maharaja also features Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Munishkanth and others. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music.

The film is yet to get a release date.

