‘Maharaja’: First look of Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film out

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film also features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natarajan Subramaniam

September 11, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’

First look of Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/X

We had earlier reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film is Maharaja, set to be helmed by Kurangu Bommai director Nithilan Swaminathan. On Sunday, the makers revealed the first look poster of the film from the film.

The poster features Vijay, covered in blood and with a bandaged ear, sitting on a barber’s chair holding a bloodied sickle as cops look helplessly in the background.

Maharaja also starsAnurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natarajan Subramaniam. Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Munishkanth Arul Doss, Boys Manikandan, Singam Puli, Vinod Sagar, and PL Thenappan are also part of the cast.

The film has music scored by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman. Philomin Raj is the editor and the art direction is done by V Selvakumar.

Maharaja is jointly produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner The Route.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, seen recently opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, has Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif and Gandhi Talks, co-starring Arvind Swami, Siddharth Jadhav and Aditi Rao Hydari, coming up next.

