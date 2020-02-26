Nag Ashwin to direct Prabhas

Cinema Movies

The Mahanati director’s next film will star Prabhas and will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies

Prabhas has signed a new film that will be directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, which is now heading towards its 50th year in the entertainment industry.

Founded by producer V Aswini Dutt, Vyjayanthi Movies has produced several blockbuster films and introduced well known cinematic talents over the last 47 years.

The production house announced on Wednesday that their new project will star Prabhas, who is a pan-India actor after Baahubali.

The film will be directed by Nag Ashwin whose last film Mahanati, the biopic of legendary actress Savithri, went on to win three National Awards.

Shooting for the Prabhas-Nag Ashwin project will begin this year.

