ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mahakali’: Director Prasanth Varma announces third film from PVCU

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:09 pm IST

Touted to be the first female superhero film from India, the film will be helmed by Puja Aparna Kolluru

The Hindu Bureau

Director Prasanth Varma and the first look of ‘Mahakali’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It looks like Prasanth Varma is on a roll! The filmmaker who helmed HanuMan and started the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and recently announced the second film from the franchise has now announced a third film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Prasanth Varma on ‘HanuMan’: In this cinematic universe, we will also have a female superhero film

Titled Mahakali, the film is touted to be the first female superhero film from India and it will be helmed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. Riwaz Ramesh Duggal will produce the movie under his RKD Studios banner, while RK Duggal will present it. Prasanth Varma has penned the story and screenplay for the film.

A statement released by the makers said, “Set in Bengal, a region deeply connected to Goddess Kali, the movie will capture the essence of the land and its deep-rooted traditions, with stunning visuals and an emotionally gripping narrative. This powerful and socially relevant film will feature a bold and refreshing portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali by a dark-skinned actress in the lead role, breaking stereotypes and redefining beauty standards in Indian cinema.”

‘PVCU2’: Director Prasanth Varma to launch Balayya’s son Nandamuri Mokshagnya in his next

The makers also released the first look poster of Mahakali. The film will reportedly be released in multiple Indian and foreign languages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Interestingly, HanuMan was recently released in Japan. The second film from this cinematic universe will star veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Nandamuri Taraka Rama Mokshagnya Teja as the lead. The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, in association with Legend Productions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US