‘Mahakali’: Director Prasanth Varma announces third film from PVCU

Touted to be the first female superhero film from India, the film will be helmed by Puja Aparna Kolluru

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Prasanth Varma and the first look of ‘Mahakali’

Director Prasanth Varma and the first look of ‘Mahakali’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It looks like Prasanth Varma is on a roll! The filmmaker who helmed HanuMan and started the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and recently announced the second film from the franchise has now announced a third film.

Director Prasanth Varma on ‘HanuMan’: In this cinematic universe, we will also have a female superhero film

Titled Mahakali, the film is touted to be the first female superhero film from India and it will be helmed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. Riwaz Ramesh Duggal will produce the movie under his RKD Studios banner, while RK Duggal will present it. Prasanth Varma has penned the story and screenplay for the film.

A statement released by the makers said, “Set in Bengal, a region deeply connected to Goddess Kali, the movie will capture the essence of the land and its deep-rooted traditions, with stunning visuals and an emotionally gripping narrative. This powerful and socially relevant film will feature a bold and refreshing portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali by a dark-skinned actress in the lead role, breaking stereotypes and redefining beauty standards in Indian cinema.”

‘PVCU2’: Director Prasanth Varma to launch Balayya’s son Nandamuri Mokshagnya in his next

The makers also released the first look poster of Mahakali. The film will reportedly be released in multiple Indian and foreign languages.

Interestingly, HanuMan was recently released in Japan. The second film from this cinematic universe will star veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Nandamuri Taraka Rama Mokshagnya Teja as the lead. The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, in association with Legend Productions.

Published - October 10, 2024 03:08 pm IST

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

