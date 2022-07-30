Movies

‘Mahabharat’ actor Rasik Dave dies at 65

Rasik Dave is best known for his work in Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed movie ‘Jhoothi’, TV shows like ‘Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki’ and dance reality series ‘Nach Baliye’. Photo: Facebook/rasik.dave.98
PTI Mumbai: July 30, 2022 12:47 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 12:47 IST

Actor Rasik Dave, known for appearing in Hindi and Gujarati films and shows, has passed away after a prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 65.

Mr. Dave, who had been suffering from kidney ailments for the past four years, breathed his last on Friday evening, said his mother-in-law and veteran actor Sarita Joshi.

"Dave had weakness, his blood pressure and kidney issues. He was on dialysis. He was there in the hospital for about 15 to 20 days. He was brought home on Thursday and I met him and he just smiled at me. He passed away at 7-7.30 pm yesterday," Ms. Joshi told PTI.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dave's last rites were held on Saturday at around 7.00 a.m. in presence of family members and close friends.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The actor began his career in 1982 with a Gujarati film, titled ‘Putra Vadhu’.

In Hindi films and TV shows, the actor is best known for his work in Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed movie ‘Jhoothi’, TV shows like ‘Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki’ and dance reality series ‘Nach Baliye’, in which he appeared with his wife and popular TV artiste Ketki Dave.

The actor-couple had formed a theatre company.

"He was a good actor and an equally good person. He had a degree in LLB but he loved acting. Ketki and him were loved a lot for their plays, especially when they travelled abroad to perform,” Ms. Joshi said.

Mr. Dave is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
cinema
Gujarat
Mumbai
gujarati
death
entertainment (general)
theatre
Read more...