'Mahabharat' actor Gufi Paintal passes away

Actor Gufi Paintal was best known for his role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s serial ‘Mahabharat’

June 05, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

ANI
Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, best known for appearing as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's TV serial 'Mahabharat', passed away on Monday morning. His cremation will take place on Monday evening.

‘Taj: Reign of Revenge’ series review: Mughal succession drama creaks and crumbles

Gufi Paintal had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened. His younger brother and ace comedian Paintal informed ANI about his health condition a few days ago. According to him, Gufi Paintal "had heart and kidney problems."

Gufi Paintal appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in many TV shows including Bahadur Shah Zafar, Mahabharat, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay,CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh BhagwaanShree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya Lal Ki among others.

He made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag. Gufi Paintal was last seen in the TV show Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

