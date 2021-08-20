Movies

‘Mahaan’ first look: Vikram, Dhruv and Karthik Subbaraj collaboration set to excite

The first look of Chiyaan 60 has been revealed, along with its title: Mahaan.

The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will see Vikram and his son Dhruv share screen space for the first time. The rest of the cast includes Bobby Simha, Simran and Vani Bhojan.

The action-drama has music by Santhosh Narayanan, and is produced by 7 Screen Studios. The shooting was wrapped up recently, and will be Subbaraj’s next after his Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Vikram is also wrapping up Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra, in which he sports multiple avatars again.

The release date of Mahaan is expected to be announced shortly.

 


