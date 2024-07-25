‘Madraskaaran’ teaser: Shane Nigam fights against the odds in his Tamil debut

We had earlier reported that Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is set to make his Tamil debut with a film called Madraskaaran that also stars Kalaiyarasan. The makers of the film have now shared the film’s teaser.

Silambarasan TR took to X to share the film’s teaser. In the teaser, Shane Nigam is introduced as a Chennaite who gets stuck in a fiasco involving multiple groups fighting among themselves for different reasons.

A statement earlier released by the makers said that “the film delves into the intense emotions that arise from an egoistic attitude, ultimately leading to a drastic transformation in an individual’s life.” Madraskaaran was shot in Chennai, Madurai and Kochi and the the shooting was wrapped up in a single schedule.

Madraskaaran also stars Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas and Pandiarajan. Directed by Rangoli-filmmaker Vaali Mohan Das, the film’s music is scored by Sam CS. Madraskaaran is produced by B Jagadish under his SR Productions banner. The rest of the technical team consists of cinematographer Prasanna S Kumar and editor R Vasanthakumar.

Shane, popularly known for his stellar roles in Kumbalangi Nights, Parava and Bhoothakalam, has films like Bermuda, Aayirathonnam Ravu and Painkili in different stages of production.

Watch the teaser of Madraskaaran here:

