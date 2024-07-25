GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Madraskaaran’ teaser: Shane Nigam fights against the odds in his Tamil debut

‘Madraskaaran’ also stars Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas and Pandiarajan

Published - July 25, 2024 02:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Madraskaaran’ teaser

A still from ‘Madraskaaran’ teaser | Photo Credit: @SaregamaTamil/YouTube

We had earlier reported that Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is set to make his Tamil debut with a film called Madraskaaran that also stars Kalaiyarasan. The makers of the film have now shared the film’s teaser.

Silambarasan TR took to X to share the film’s teaser. In the teaser, Shane Nigam is introduced as a Chennaite who gets stuck in a fiasco involving multiple groups fighting among themselves for different reasons.

Shane Nigam’s Tamil debut ‘Madraskaaran’ goes on floors

A statement earlier released by the makers said that “the film delves into the intense emotions that arise from an egoistic attitude, ultimately leading to a drastic transformation in an individual’s life.” Madraskaaran was shot in Chennai, Madurai and Kochi and the the shooting was wrapped up in a single schedule. 

‘Haal’ teaser: Watch Shane Nigam’s soulful rendition of ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Meri’ in this romantic entertainer

Madraskaaran also stars Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas and Pandiarajan. Directed by Rangoli-filmmaker Vaali Mohan Das, the film’s music is scored by Sam CS. Madraskaaran is produced by B Jagadish under his SR Productions banner. The rest of the technical team consists of cinematographer Prasanna S Kumar and editor R Vasanthakumar.

Shane, popularly known for his stellar roles in Kumbalangi Nights, Parava and Bhoothakalam, has films like Bermuda, Aayirathonnam Ravu and Painkili in different stages of production.

Watch the teaser of Madraskaaran here:

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.