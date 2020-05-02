Movies

Madonna says she has coronavirus antibodies, and will ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’

The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video to reveal the news

Singer Madonna says she plans to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after testing positive for antibodies.

The 61year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video that she called Quarantine Diaries No. 14, reports people.com.

“I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” Madonna said in the clip, in which she uses a typewriter.

She added that she plans to spend some time out of her house.

“So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, I’m going to roll down the window and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining,” she said in the video.

She concluded by saying: “Here’s the good news: tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently.”

Madonna also shared a few photos on her Instagram Story, with “#staysafe” and “#staysane” written on them.

