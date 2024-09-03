Madhya Pradesh High Court dumps plea against Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) disposed off a petition against the release of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) submitted that the clearance to the film has been kept on hold.

A Division Bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf, however, directed the CBFC to consider the issues raised in the plea that was filed objecting to various parts in the movie’s trailer.

Earlier on Monday (September 2, 2024), the High Court had issued notices to Ms. Ranaut, her production house Manikarnika Films, the CBFC, Central and Madhya Pradesh governments, Zee Studios, among other bodies connected to the upcoming film.

The writ petition was filed by two Sikh bodies — Jabalpur Sikh Sangat and Guru Singh Sabha, Indore — objecting to the film’s trailer and portrayal of people from the Sikh community. The petitioners alleged that various scenes of the movie violated the fundamental rights of the Sikhs and sought an unconditional apology from Ms. Ranaut.

The petitioners had objected to use of word “khalistan” and claimed that the portrayal could lead to young Sikh children wearing patka (turban) being teased as “khalistanis”.

The CBFC submitted that a certificate had earlier been issued for the film but the same was kept on hold after the board received objections from various Sikh bodies.

In view of the pending certification of the film by the competent authority CBFC, the court refused to pass an order and noted that there was no point in “prejudging” the matter.

“Learned Deputy Solicitor General further submits that in view of the instructions and in view of the fact that the Film has not yet been certified and is under examination in terms of the Cinematograph Act and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, in case any further representation is received from any organisation/body/individual, the same shall be considered while considering the certification of the Film,” the court noted.

The petitioners also told the court that they have also raised their objections with the chairman of the CBFC against the release of the film.

“In view of the above, this petition is disposed of permitting the petitioners to file a comprehensive representation to the Central Board of Film Certification with regard to the objection to the certification of the movie and the trailer within a period of three days from today. On receipt of the representation, the Board shall consider the objections to the Film and also take expeditious appropriate steps in respect of the trailer, if so warranted, in accordance with the Act and the Rules framed thereunder before certifying the Film,” the court directed.

The film, also written by Ms. Ranaut, is biopic of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Originally announced to be released in November 2023, the date has been postponed multiple times with the makers announcing the latest release date of September 6. However, with the CBFC certification still pending, there is no clarity if the film will release the coming Friday (September 6, 2024).