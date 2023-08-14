HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhusudhan Havaldar on ‘Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru’: ‘I was confident’

Madhusudhan Havaldar is committed to bringing the wisdom of haridasas or servants of god, on screen one film at a time

August 14, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Ranjani Govind
A still from Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru

A still from Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madhusudhan Havaldar is overjoyed by the full house his film on a renowned Haridasa, Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru, is drawing in its fifth week. “It is rewarding that the film is doing so well despite big releases such as Barbie, Oppenheimer and the latest Mission: Impossible movie.”

The cast, comprising newcomers, were chosen for their commitment, Madhusudhan says. “Sharat Joshi, Prabhanjan Deshpande and Trivikrama Joshi have done an excellent job. Vijaya Krishna’s music stays with you for days on end as he has retained the traditional melody of the Dasa Sahitya.”

Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru was shot in picturesque locales including Gangavati, Anegundi, Kanakagiri, Raichuru, Hospete, Huligi, Koppala and Bagalakote, where the dasas lived. Though wellwishers were apprehensive about takers for the film, Madhusudhan says he was confident.  “My earlier film Sri Jagannatha Daasaru, on the 18th century mystic and scholar, completed more than a 100 shows in India and abroad in 2021.”

Although Dasa Sahitya in Kannada literature belongs to the Bhakti movement of the medieval period, between the 14th and 18th century, haridasas or servants of god, made Vedic and Puranic teachings accessible to the common man by singing them in simple Kannada.

A still from Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru

A still from Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With a 10-year project to cover Dasa Sahitya and Vachana Sahitya, Madhusudhan hopes to make the practical messages in these texts available to all. “This devotional movement paved the way for parallel bhakti movements in other parts of the country.”

A commercial film director for 25 years, Madhusudhan turned to devotional subjects thanks to his mother, Ambujabai. “She was a Harikathe specialist. I accompanied her to her performances, and the devout atmosphere made a deep impression on me.”

After his mother’s passing, Madhusudhan remembered her urging him to make films on devotional subjects. “I launched the banner, Matambuja Movies in her memory, debuting with Sri Jagannatha Daasaru. Madhusudhan’s father, Rama Rao Havaldar, who retired as a tahsildar from the Revenue Department, has a strong interest in music and drama.

Madhusudhan was born and brought up in Hospete in Karnataka. Exposed to art, music and literature from a young age, Madhusudhan was singing in orchestras and turned playwright after completing his PUC. “Academics wasn’t my priority and no amount of pressure from my parents could make me change my mind.”

Soon after his arrival in Bengaluru in 1996, Madhusudhan’s elder brother introduced him to filmmaker TN Sitaraman. “I worked on several television serials with him and it proved to be a turning point for my life and career.”

A still from Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru

A still from Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Before long, Madhusudhan was working on documentaries and serials for Doordarshan. Moving to films was the next step, and the success of Telugu film Vamsham, which won him 13 awards, including the Sangam Academy Award, only fortified his commitment. “I was happy to have introduced singers such as Hemachandra and Karunya to Telugu cinema.”

Though more films in Telugu and Kannada followed, some successful and others not so much, Madhusudhan craved something more and that is when he decided to make the haridasaseries.

While there have been successful films on Purandaradasa and Kanakadasa in the past, there have not been any with the topic in the last few decades. Madhusudhan was confident that people interested in music, literature and philosophy would be interested in a film about haridasas. Madhusudhan was not looking for commercial success; he says he only wanted to document the rich reservoir of data available on the haridasas.

According to Madhusudhan, Sri Jagannatha Daasaru defied every obstacle to make it big, both abroad and at home. “It was ironic that when I did not expect anything, everything was given to me.”

Madhusudan Halvaldar with Prabhanjan Deshpande

Madhusudan Halvaldar with Prabhanjan Deshpande | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.