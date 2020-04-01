Madhuri Dixit’s dance campaign to spread positivity during lockdown

Actor and television host Madhuri Dixit Nene’s online dance initiative, dancewithmadhuri.com, will offer two free online dance classes each week, all this month, to help dance enthusiasts stay upbeat and positive during lockdown, as India grapples with the Coronavirus outbreak.

Announcing this on her social media accounts, Madhuri stated that the lockdown is inevitable as we are going through a tough phase. However, the team at ‘Dance with Madhuri’ decided to spread some cheer through what they do best — dance.

Their new campaign #LearnAMove #ShareAMove begins today, April 1, and will continue till April 30, offering two free dance classes per week.

In a video note, Madhuri urged everyone to stay indoors and stay safe to emerge stronger from the ongoing health crisis.