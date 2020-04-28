Madhuri Dixit to organise virtual dance fest, to help people amidst pandemic

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to host a two-day online dance festival to help people relieve stress and learn new dance form amid the nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by her academy, Dance With Madhuri (DWM), the festival will kickstart on April 29 on World Dance Day.

The “Kalank” actor said the intention of the online festival is to provide people an opportunity to relieve stress while learning something new “within the sanctity of their own homes.”

“After successfully enabling our users to learn for free from our platform since April 1, we have created an online experience for our dance community with the DWM Dance Festival. It will be two days of fun and learning from the best dancers, choreographers and industry experts,” Madhuri said in a statement.

The festival includes masterclasses by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, Farah Khan and a performance by Madhuri and Pt Birju Maharaj.

The festival will take place across Dance With Madhuri social properties, including Instagram, YouTube and their website.

Users can attend live workout sessions and a series of interesting sessions and masterclasses, the release further read.