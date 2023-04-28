‘Madhura Manohara Moham’: Trailer of Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan’s family entertainer out

April 28, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Madhura Manohara Moham was released by the makers today. The film, which marks the directorial debut of costume designer Stephy Zaviour, is headlined by Sharaf U Dheen, Rajisha Vijayan, and Bindu Panicker.

The two-minute trailer of the film promises a fun family entertainer on cards. It shows Sharafudheen and Rajisha as siblings, Bindu as their mother, Aarsha Chandini Baiju ( Mukundan Unni Associates) as Sharafudheen’s love interest, and actor Saiju Kurupp as Rajisha’s love interest. Following the drama unfolding within this family, the film also seems to touch upon themes such as inter-faith and inter-caste romance.

Written by Mahesh Gopal and Jai Vishnu, Madhura Manohara Moham also features Vijayaraghavan, Meenakshi Warrier, Althaf Salim, Biju Sopanam, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Sunil Sukhada, Neena Kurup and Aravind.

Bankrolled by B3M Creations, the film has music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, and editing by Appu Bhattathiri and Malavika V N.

