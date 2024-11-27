Madhavan reflects on ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ at IFFI 2024

Actor R Madhavan, attending the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the premiere of his film Hisaab Barabar, opened up about his iconic movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM). The film was re-released in August this year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. It marked the Bollywood debut of both Madhavan and Dia Mirza.

In a conversation with ANI, Madhavan reflected on how heartbroken he felt when the movie initially flopped but expressed his happiness that it later became a classic. He shared:’

“When it first released, it didn’t do well; it was a flop. So I remember being heartbroken. I had gone to all the temples and made sure I had left no stone unturned to make the film the way it was supposed to, but it was heartbreaking. Little did I realize that fortune and fate had a big story for me. It (re)released after 25 years and made more money than it did originally. It’s wonderful to be recognized for doing a film 25 years later.”

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, released in 2001, was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The romantic drama was a Bollywood remake of Menon’s own Tamil film Minnale, which was also released the same year.

In recent years, rumors of a sequel to RHTDM surfaced online. However, Madhavan refuted these claims in 2020, clarifying that no sequel was in the works. Despite the lack of a follow-up, the movie’s songs — such as Sach Keh Raha Hai, Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua, and Zara Zara — continue to resonate with audiences and remain fan favorites.

Madhavan also shared an intriguing pattern he noticed about his films: romantic scenes set on trains often led to box office success. He remarked:

“Whenever I have done romance on the train, the films have done really good. Alai Payuthey, which was my first film with Mani Ratnam — the original of Saathiya — and from there to Tanu Weds Manu—wherever we had trains, the film has done well for us.”

The 55th edition of IFFI will run until November 28.