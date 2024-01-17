Madhavan completes shooting for Mithran Jawahar’s ‘Adhirshtasaali’

January 17, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

Actor Madhavan, who turned director for 2022’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which was simultaneously made in Tamil, Hindi and English languages, is returning to Tamil cinema with Adhirshtasaali helmed by Mithran Jawahar of Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Thiruchitrambalam fame.

It’s now known that Madhavan has completed shooting his portions of the film which went on floors in the last week of November in Scotland. The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

The film’s cast list includes Kannada actor Sharmiela Mandre, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Dhanshika, Radhika Sarathkumar and Jagan. With Aravind Kamalanathan and Karthik Muthukumar handling the cinematography, Adhirshtasaali is said to be penned by Jeyamohan.

Meanwhile, Madhavan will next be seen in Amriki Pandit alongside Manju Warrier. He also has the Tamil film Test alongside Nayanthara and his Ayudha Ezhuthu co-stars Siddharth and Meera Jasmine.