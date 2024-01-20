‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Keemu’s directorial debut gets release date

January 20, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Actor Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has locked its release date. The makers recently unveiled the first look of the film, confirming its arrival in March, 2024.

Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, the cast also features Nora Fatehi along with actors Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Madgaon Express follows three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. The film’s tagline is “Bachpan Ke Sapne... Lag gaye apne.”

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.