‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 trailer: Indian wedding blues

August 01, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The returning season of Made in Heaven debuted its trailer on Tuesday.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series follows two high-end Delhi wedding planners, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, as they navigate their private and professional lives. The series examines the dysfunctions and toxic undercurrents of glitzy bespoke weddings in upper-class India.

Made in HeavenSeason 2 is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz are reprising their roles with the addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar to the supporting cast.

In Season 2, Tara (Dhulipala) and Karan (Mathur) have teamed up with their new partner, Jauhari-ji (Vijay Raaz). Looking to expand their business, they go after ‘big fish’ clients outside the confines of high-society Delhi. Meanwhile, Tara is suing her rich philandering husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) after divorce terms prove inadequate. Karan’s life is in no tidier shape either, with his mother in a hospital and creditors breathing down his neck.

A synopsis reads, “Financial challenges, a depleted client roster, and a crumbling bungalow for an office forces wedding planners Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra to adapt to a new uncomfortable status quo. With repercussions being felt in their personal lives as well, the pair continue to deliver fairy-tale weddings. But beneath the glitz and glamour of Delhi weddings lie prejudices that are as deep-rooted as its traditions.”

The seven-episode new season also features a bevy of guest stars, including Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Elnaaz Norouzi, Imaad Shah, Sarah Jane Dias, Shrishti Behl, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Anurag Kashyap and fashion designer Sabyasachi.

“It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in HeavenSeason 2,” Sobhita Dhulipala said in a statement. “For me Tara’s journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings.”

Arjun Mathur shared, “It is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it. Playing Karan in Made in Heaven has been a transformative experience. The love and recognition from the first season, including the International Emmy nomination, have been overwhelming. Season 2 takes Karan to new heights as he navigates opulent weddings while confronting societal issues.”

Made in Heaven Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 10.