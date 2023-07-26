‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2 gets release date

July 26, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven will drop on Amazon Prime Video on August 10, the platform announced on Wednesday.

Set in New Delhi, Made In Heaven stars Sobhita Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur as a pair of high-end wedding planners. The series charts their lives as well as those of their rich, dysfunctional clientele. The first season, released in 2019, was widely acclaimed, with Mathur bagging a nomination for Best Actor at the 2020 International Emmy Awards.

Season 2 will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who ‘navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages’ while their own lives ‘unfold in unexpected ways’, read a note from the makers.

The new season will witness the return of Dhulipala and Mathur in the lead roles. They will be joined by Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar in the cast.

The 7-episode series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It is co-produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti said in a statement, “Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last.”

“The next installment of the show will present a perfect mosaic of stories that blend tradition and modernity, coupled with a layered, immersive and an emotional narrative,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

